525th Fighter Squadron returns home after successful deployment in Japan

U.S. Air Force Col. Kevin Jamieson, 3rd Wing commander, and Col. Christopher Tooman, 3rd Maintenance Group commander, fist bump Airmen from the 525th Fighter Squadron Expeditionary team returning from their deployment to Kadena Air Base, Japan, on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, April 8, 2023. During their deployment, the Bulldogs supported four forward deployments, conducted 32 higher headquarters taskings in support of joint and multinational partners, and conducted local training with other Kadena-based assets. Their Expeditionary Fighter Squadron team included 299 active-duty and reserve personnel from eight different JBER squadrons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class J. Michael Peña)

