525th Fighter Squadron returns home after successful deployment in Japan

The U.S. Flag hangs over the Airmen from the 525th Fighter Squadron Expeditionary team reuniting with their friends and family after returning from their deployment to Kadena Air Base, Japan, on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, April 8, 2023. While at Kadena, the Bulldogs supported multiple forward deployments, conducted higher headquarters taskings in support of joint and multinational partners, and conducted local training with other Kadena-based assets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class J. Michael Peña)

