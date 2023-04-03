U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 525th Fighter Squadron Expeditionary team return from their deployment to Kadena Air Base, Japan, on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, April 8, 2023. While at Kadena, the Bulldogs supported multiple forward deployments, conducted higher headquarters taskings in support of joint and multinational partners, and conducted local training with other Kadena-based assets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class J. Michael Peña)
525th Fighter Squadron returns home after successful deployment in Japan
