Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point Facilitates Joint Army-Air Force Operation

U.S. Marines and Airmen heavy-duty steel chains to secure heavy expanded mobility tactical truck to the cargo hold of a C-17 Globemaster III during exercise Operation Panther Talon on the flight line at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point, North Carolina, March 31, 2023. MCAS Cherry Point’s training facilities, special-use air space, and proximity to Fort Bragg and Seymour Johnson Air Force Base allows the execution of expeditionary deployment operations to maintain and ensure mission readiness and strengthen joint service relations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Lauralle Walker)

