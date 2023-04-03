U.S. Soldiers assigned to Battery B and Company E, 1st Battalion, 7th Air Defense Artillery stationed at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, are staged near an airfield awaiting a C-17 Globemaster III, assigned to 16th Airlift Squadron, Charleston Air Force Base, South Carolina, during exercise Operation Panther Talon at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point, North Carolina, March 31, 2023. MCAS Cherry Point’s training facilities, special-use air space, and proximity to Fort Bragg and Seymour Johnson Air Force Base allows the execution of expeditionary deployment operations to maintain and ensure mission readiness and strengthen joint service relations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Lauralle Walker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.31.2023 Date Posted: 04.07.2023 08:28 Photo ID: 7727281 VIRIN: 230331-M-KP777-1189 Resolution: 8192x5464 Size: 1.75 MB Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point Facilitates Joint Army-Air Force Operation [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Lauralle Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.