Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point lent its outlying fields and ranges to facilitate expeditionary deployment operations to ready Soldiers and Airmen during the joint exercise Operation Panther Talon, March 27-31, 2023. Operation Panther Talon enabled the services to practice critical mission-essential tasks while integrated with joint partners.
MCAS Cherry Point’s training facilities, special-use air space, and proximity to Army and Air Force training areas allowed the execution of timely expeditionary deployment operations strengthening joint services relationships and enhancing the units’ mission ready capabilities.
This work, Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point Facilitates Joint Army-Air Force Operation, by LCpl Lauralle Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
