    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point Facilitates Joint Army-Air Force Operation

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2023

    Story by Lance Cpl. Lauralle Walker 

    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point

    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point lent its outlying fields and ranges to facilitate expeditionary deployment operations to ready Soldiers and Airmen during the joint exercise Operation Panther Talon, March 27-31, 2023. Operation Panther Talon enabled the services to practice critical mission-essential tasks while integrated with joint partners.

    MCAS Cherry Point’s training facilities, special-use air space, and proximity to Army and Air Force training areas allowed the execution of timely expeditionary deployment operations strengthening joint services relationships and enhancing the units’ mission ready capabilities.

    Date Taken: 04.07.2023
    Date Posted: 04.07.2023 08:28
    Story ID: 442228
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, US 
