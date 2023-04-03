Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point Facilitates Joint Army-Air Force Operation

Photo By Lance Cpl. Lauralle Walker | U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Company 21, Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Lauralle Walker | U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Company 21, Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point, North Carolina; U.S. Airmen with 16th Airlift Squadron, stationed at Charleston Air Force Base, South Carolina; and U.S. Soldiers with Battery B and Company E, 1st Battalion, 7th Air Defense Artillery stationed at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, load a heavy expanded mobility tactical truck onto a C-17 Globemaster III during exercise Operation Panther Talon at MCAS Cherry Point, North Carolina, March 31, 2023. MCAS Cherry Point’s training facilities, special-use air space, and proximity to Fort Bragg and Seymour Johnson Air Force Base allows the execution of expeditionary deployment operations to maintain and ensure mission readiness and strengthen joint service relations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Lauralle Walker) see less | View Image Page

Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point lent its outlying fields and ranges to facilitate expeditionary deployment operations to ready Soldiers and Airmen during the joint exercise Operation Panther Talon, March 27-31, 2023. Operation Panther Talon enabled the services to practice critical mission-essential tasks while integrated with joint partners.



MCAS Cherry Point’s training facilities, special-use air space, and proximity to Army and Air Force training areas allowed the execution of timely expeditionary deployment operations strengthening joint services relationships and enhancing the units’ mission ready capabilities.