Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point Facilitates Joint Army-Air Force Operation

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Alexander Herman, a loadmaster with 16th Airlift Squadron, stationed at Charleston Air Force Base, South Carolina, guides a heavy expanded mobility tactical truck operated by U.S. Army Spc. Angel Sanchez, a Patriot fire control enhanced operator, assigned to Battery B, 1st Battalion, 7th Air Defense Artillery stationed at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, into the cargo hold of a C-17 Globemaster III during exercise Operation Panther Talon, at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point, North Carolina, March 31, 2023. MCAS Cherry Point’s training facilities, special-use air space, and proximity to Fort Bragg and Seymour Johnson Air Force Base allows the execution of expeditionary deployment operations to maintain and ensure mission readiness and strengthen joint service relations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Lauralle Walker)

