U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Company 21, Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point, North Carolina; U.S. Airmen with 16th Airlift Squadron, stationed at Charleston Air Force Base, South Carolina; and U.S. Soldiers with Battery B and Company E, 1st Battalion, 7th Air Defense Artillery stationed at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, load a heavy expanded mobility tactical truck onto a C-17 Globemaster III during exercise Operation Panther Talon at MCAS Cherry Point, North Carolina, March 31, 2023. MCAS Cherry Point’s training facilities, special-use air space, and proximity to Fort Bragg and Seymour Johnson Air Force Base allows the execution of expeditionary deployment operations to maintain and ensure mission readiness and strengthen joint service relations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Lauralle Walker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.31.2023 Date Posted: 04.07.2023 08:28 Photo ID: 7727282 VIRIN: 230331-M-KP777-1244 Resolution: 8091x5397 Size: 1.62 MB Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point Facilitates Joint Army-Air Force Operation [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Lauralle Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.