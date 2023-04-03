Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point Facilitates Joint Army-Air Force Operation [Image 2 of 5]

    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point Facilitates Joint Army-Air Force Operation

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Lauralle Walker 

    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point

    U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Company 21, Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point, North Carolina; U.S. Airmen with 16th Airlift Squadron, stationed at Charleston Air Force Base, South Carolina; and U.S. Soldiers with Battery B and Company E, 1st Battalion, 7th Air Defense Artillery stationed at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, load a heavy expanded mobility tactical truck onto a C-17 Globemaster III during exercise Operation Panther Talon at MCAS Cherry Point, North Carolina, March 31, 2023. MCAS Cherry Point’s training facilities, special-use air space, and proximity to Fort Bragg and Seymour Johnson Air Force Base allows the execution of expeditionary deployment operations to maintain and ensure mission readiness and strengthen joint service relations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Lauralle Walker)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2023
    Date Posted: 04.07.2023 08:28
    Photo ID: 7727282
    VIRIN: 230331-M-KP777-1244
    Resolution: 8091x5397
    Size: 1.62 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point Facilitates Joint Army-Air Force Operation [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Lauralle Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point Facilitates Joint Army-Air Force Operation
    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point Facilitates Joint Army-Air Force Operation
    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point Facilitates Joint Army-Air Force Operation
    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point Facilitates Joint Army-Air Force Operation
    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point Facilitates Joint Army-Air Force Operation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point Facilitates Joint Army-Air Force Operation

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    US Army
    USAF
    MCAS Cherry Point
    Operation Panther Talon

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT