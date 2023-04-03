3rd ASOS prepares Airmen beyond tactical edge with arctic training exercise

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Cameron St. Amand, 3rd Air Support Operations Squadron precision strike operator, poses for a photo before beginning his ground infiltration during an arctic training in Delta Junction, Alaska, March 23, 2023. As part of the exercise, ground infiltration allows Airmen to simulate entering an enemy’s objective site. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ricardo Sandoval)

