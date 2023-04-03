Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd ASOS prepares Airmen beyond tactical edge with arctic training exercise [Image 1 of 6]

    3rd ASOS prepares Airmen beyond tactical edge with arctic training exercise

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Ricardo Sandoval 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A helmet displays the Joint Terminal Attack Controller patch during an arctic training in Delta Junction, Alaska, March 22, 2023. JTACs may provide close air support using real-time targeting information. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ricardo Sandoval)

    This work, 3rd ASOS prepares Airmen beyond tactical edge with arctic training exercise [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Ricardo Sandoval, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    3rd ASOS prepares Airmen beyond tactical edge with arctic training exercise

