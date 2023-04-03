Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3rd ASOS prepares Airmen beyond tactical edge with arctic training exercise [Image 6 of 6]

    3rd ASOS prepares Airmen beyond tactical edge with arctic training exercise

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Ricardo Sandoval 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Stefan Sankovic, left, 3rd Air Support Operations Squadron vehicle fleet manager, and Staff Sgt. Clayton Rose, 3 ASOS power production craftsman, mount snowmobiles during an arctic training in Delta Junction, Alaska, March 22, 2023. The training exercise pushed sensor and effects teams deep into simulated enemy territory and required SETs to be self-sustained for 72 hours. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ricardo Sandoval)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.22.2023
    Date Posted: 04.06.2023 20:21
    Photo ID: 7726906
    VIRIN: 230322-F-KE770-1118
    Resolution: 5525x3676
    Size: 1.56 MB
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd ASOS prepares Airmen beyond tactical edge with arctic training exercise [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Ricardo Sandoval, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    3rd ASOS prepares Airmen beyond tactical edge with arctic training exercise
    3rd ASOS prepares Airmen beyond tactical edge with arctic training exercise
    3rd ASOS prepares Airmen beyond tactical edge with arctic training exercise
    3rd ASOS prepares Airmen beyond tactical edge with arctic training exercise
    3rd ASOS prepares Airmen beyond tactical edge with arctic training exercise
    3rd ASOS prepares Airmen beyond tactical edge with arctic training exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    3rd ASOS prepares Airmen beyond tactical edge with arctic training exercise

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    TACP
    3rd ASOS
    arctic training
    SWMS
    tactical edge

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT