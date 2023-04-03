3rd ASOS prepares Airmen beyond tactical edge with arctic training exercise

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Stefan Sankovic, left, 3rd Air Support Operations Squadron vehicle fleet manager, and Staff Sgt. Clayton Rose, 3 ASOS power production craftsman, mount snowmobiles during an arctic training in Delta Junction, Alaska, March 22, 2023. The training exercise pushed sensor and effects teams deep into simulated enemy territory and required SETs to be self-sustained for 72 hours. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ricardo Sandoval)

