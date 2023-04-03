U.S. Air Force Capt. Edwardo Ramirez, 3rd Air Support Operations Squadron flight commander, receives updates from a sensory and effects team during an arctic training in Delta Junction, Alaska, March 22, 2023. The training exercise pushed sensor and effects teams deep into simulated enemy territory and required SETs to be self-sustained for 72 hours. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ricardo Sandoval)
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2023 20:21
|Photo ID:
|7726902
|VIRIN:
|230322-F-KE770-1102
|Resolution:
|5032x3348
|Size:
|1022.96 KB
|Location:
|EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 3rd ASOS prepares Airmen beyond tactical edge with arctic training exercise [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Ricardo Sandoval, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
3rd ASOS prepares Airmen beyond tactical edge with arctic training exercise
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT