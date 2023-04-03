U.S. Air Force Capt. Edwardo Ramirez, 3rd Air Support Operations Squadron flight commander, receives updates from a sensory and effects team during an arctic training in Delta Junction, Alaska, March 22, 2023. The training exercise pushed sensor and effects teams deep into simulated enemy territory and required SETs to be self-sustained for 72 hours. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ricardo Sandoval)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.22.2023 Date Posted: 04.06.2023 20:21 Photo ID: 7726902 VIRIN: 230322-F-KE770-1102 Resolution: 5032x3348 Size: 1022.96 KB Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 3rd ASOS prepares Airmen beyond tactical edge with arctic training exercise [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Ricardo Sandoval, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.