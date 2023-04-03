U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Oranjel Leavy, the outgoing sergeant major of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, stands at attention for the Marines’ Hymn during the 15th MEU relief and appointment ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, April 6, 2023. During the ceremony, Leavy transferred responsibility, authority, and accountability as sergeant major of the 15th MEU to Sgt. Maj. John Schlaud. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Donald Holbert)

