U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. John Schlaud, the oncoming sergeant major of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, delivers remarks during the 15th MEU relief and appointment ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, April 6, 2023. During the ceremony, Sgt. Maj. Oranjel Leavy transferred responsibility, authority, and accountability as sergeant major of the 15th MEU to Schlaud. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Donald Holbert)

