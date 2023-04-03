Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    15th MEU Relief and Appointment Ceremony [Image 17 of 21]

    15th MEU Relief and Appointment Ceremony

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2023

    Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Donald Holbert 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Oranjel Leavy, the outgoing sergeant major of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, delivers remarks during the 15th MEU relief and appointment ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, April 6, 2023. During the ceremony, Sgt. Maj. Oranjel Leavy relinquished his post to Sgt. Maj. John Schlaud, after serving as the 15th MEU sergeant major since June 2021. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Donald Holbert)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2023
    Date Posted: 04.06.2023 19:13
    Photo ID: 7726849
    VIRIN: 230406-M-HB658-1341
    Resolution: 6610x3718
    Size: 6.79 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 15th MEU Relief and Appointment Ceremony [Image 21 of 21], by GySgt Donald Holbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Ceremony
    Drill
    Tradition
    15th MEU
    Marines
    Relief and Appointment

