U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Oranjel Leavy, right, the outgoing sergeant major of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, passes the sword of office to Col. Sean Dynan, commanding officer of the 15th MEU, during the 15th MEU relief and appointment ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, April 6, 2023. During the ceremony, Leavy relinquished his post to Sgt. Maj. John Schlaud, after serving as the 15th MEU sergeant major since June 2021. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Garrett Kiger)

