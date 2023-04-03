Soldiers fold the American flag that was draped over the casket of retired 1st Sgt. Henry W. Pope, an unclaimed retiree who died in Germany. Pope, a Vietnam War veteran was laid to rest March 29, 2023, with full military honors at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff, Kentucky. (U.S. Army photo by Maria Rice McClure | U.S. Army Human Resources Command)
HRC lays unclaimed retiree to rest during unofficial ceremony
