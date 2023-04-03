HRC lays unclaimed retiree to rest during unofficial ceremony

Members of the honor guard from the U.S. Army Cadet Command, Fort Knox, Ky., surround the casket of retired 1st Sgt. Henry W. Pope, an unclaimed retiree who died in Germany. The Army Casualty and Mortuary Affairs Operations Division of the U.S. Army Human Resources Command was charged with making the arrangements. Pope, a Vietnam War veteran was laid to rest March 29, 2023, with full military honors at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff, Kentucky. (U.S. Army photo by Maria Rice McClure | U.S. Army Human Resources Command)

