Members of the honor guard from the U.S. Army Cadet Command U.S. Army Cadet Command, Fort Knox, Ky., served as pallbearers, provided the 21-gun salute and a bugler who played “Taps” March 29, 20223, for the interment of retired 1st Sgt. Henry W. Pope, an unclaimed retiree who died in Germany. The Army Casualty and Mortuary Affairs Operations Division of the U.S. Army Human Resources Command was charged with making the arrangements. Pope, a Vietnam War veteran was laid to rest with full military honors at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff, Kentucky. (U.S. Army photo by Maria Rice McClure | U.S. Army Human Resources Command)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.29.2023 Date Posted: 04.06.2023 15:36 Photo ID: 7726407 VIRIN: 230329-A-NU390-031 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 3.3 MB Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, HRC lays unclaimed retiree to rest during unofficial ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by Maria McClure, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.