HRC lays unclaimed retiree to rest during unofficial ceremony

A Soldier presents the American flag that was draped over the casket of retired 1st Sgt. Henry W. Pope, an unclaimed retiree who died in Germany, to Brig. Gen. Greg Johnson, The Adjutant General of the U.S. Army. Pope, a Vietnam War veteran was laid to rest March 29, 2023, with full military honors at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff, Kentucky. (U.S. Army photo by Maria Rice McClure | U.S. Army Human Resources Command)

