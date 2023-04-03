HRC lays unclaimed retiree to rest during unofficial ceremony

A bugler assigned to the U.S. Army Cadet Command, Fort Knox, Ky., plays “Taps,” March 29, 2023, during the interment of of retired 1st Sgt. Henry W. Pope, an unclaimed retiree who died in Germany. Pope, a Vietnam War veteran was laid to rest March 29, 2023, with full military honors at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff, Kentucky. (U.S. Army photo by Maria Rice McClure | U.S. Army Human Resources Command)

