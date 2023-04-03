Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HRC lays unclaimed retiree to rest during unofficial ceremony [Image 5 of 7]

    HRC lays unclaimed retiree to rest during unofficial ceremony

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2023

    Photo by Maria McClure 

    U.S. Army Human Resources Command

    A bugler assigned to the U.S. Army Cadet Command, Fort Knox, Ky., plays “Taps,” March 29, 2023, during the interment of of retired 1st Sgt. Henry W. Pope, an unclaimed retiree who died in Germany. Pope, a Vietnam War veteran was laid to rest March 29, 2023, with full military honors at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff, Kentucky. (U.S. Army photo by Maria Rice McClure | U.S. Army Human Resources Command)

    Date Taken: 03.29.2023
    Date Posted: 04.06.2023 15:36
    Photo ID: 7726411
    VIRIN: 230329-A-NU390-421
    Resolution: 3024x4032
    Size: 4.87 MB
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US 
    This work, HRC lays unclaimed retiree to rest during unofficial ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by Maria McClure, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    HRC
    People First
    CMAOD
    Army Casualty and Mortuary Affairs Operations Division

