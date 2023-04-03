Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USNS CARSON CITY CARGO MOVEMENT [Image 4 of 5]

    USNS CARSON CITY CARGO MOVEMENT

    ITALY

    04.04.2023

    Photo by Christina Johnson 

    Military Sealift Command, Europe and Africa

    230404-N-N1112-0008 USNS Carson City (T-EPF 7), Military Sealift Command (MSC) expeditionary fast transport vessel, performed a cargo movement operation while in port Souda Bay, Greece, April 4. The ship's hybrid crew consists of military personnel and MSC civil service mariners (CIVMARS). From the left, AB Steven Miles, Lt. Zier, BM (Boatswain Mate) Emerson, Chief Hospital Corpsman Hinds, 3rd Officer Lee, 3rd Officer Bassett, AB Forrest Stairs, Logistics Specialist Second Class Petty Officer Messenger, Cmdr. Glenn Kron (Carson City’s officer in charge), and CM (Chief Mate/1st Officer) Anil Evans. (U.S. Navy photo released/courtesy of HMC Rockey Booc)

    This work, USNS CARSON CITY CARGO MOVEMENT [Image 5 of 5], by Christina Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #MSC #MSCDelivers

