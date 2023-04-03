USNS CARSON CITY CARGO MOVEMENT

230404-N-N1112-0008 USNS Carson City (T-EPF 7), Military Sealift Command (MSC) expeditionary fast transport vessel, performed a cargo movement operation while in port Souda Bay, Greece, April 4. The ship's hybrid crew consists of military personnel and MSC civil service mariners (CIVMARS). From the left, AB Steven Miles, Lt. Zier, BM (Boatswain Mate) Emerson, Chief Hospital Corpsman Hinds, 3rd Officer Lee, 3rd Officer Bassett, AB Forrest Stairs, Logistics Specialist Second Class Petty Officer Messenger, Cmdr. Glenn Kron (Carson City’s officer in charge), and CM (Chief Mate/1st Officer) Anil Evans. (U.S. Navy photo released/courtesy of HMC Rockey Booc)

