230404-N-N1112-0004 USNS Carson City (T-EPF 7), Military Sealift Command (MSC) expeditionary fast transport vessel, performed a cargo movement operation while in port Souda Bay, Greece, April 4. The ship's hybrid crew consists of military personnel and MSC civil service mariners (CIVMARS) and both are involved in shipboard forklift operations. (U.S. Navy photo released/courtesy of HMC Rockey Booc)
|Date Taken:
|04.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2023 06:50
|Photo ID:
|7725187
|VIRIN:
|230404-N-N1112-0004
|Resolution:
|1997x1103
|Size:
|576.93 KB
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USNS CARSON CITY CARGO MOVEMENT [Image 5 of 5], by Christina Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USNS CARSON CITY CARGO MOVEMENT
