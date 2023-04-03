USNS CARSON CITY CARGO MOVEMENT

230404-N-N1112-0004 USNS Carson City (T-EPF 7), Military Sealift Command (MSC) expeditionary fast transport vessel, performed a cargo movement operation while in port Souda Bay, Greece, April 4. The ship's hybrid crew consists of military personnel and MSC civil service mariners (CIVMARS) and both are involved in shipboard forklift operations. (U.S. Navy photo released/courtesy of HMC Rockey Booc)

