230404-N-N1112-0002 USNS Carson City (T-EPF 7), Military Sealift Command (MSC) expeditionary fast transport vessel, performed a cargo movement operation while in port Souda Bay, Greece, April 4. The ship's hybrid crew consists of military personnel and MSC civil service mariners (CIVMARS). From the left, AB (Able Seaman) Forrest Stairs and Cmdr. Glenn Kron, Carson City’s officer in charge. (U.S. Navy photo released/courtesy of HMC Rockey Booc)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.04.2023 Date Posted: 04.06.2023 06:50 Photo ID: 7725185 VIRIN: 230404-N-N1112-0002 Resolution: 1447x739 Size: 216.73 KB Location: IT Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USNS CARSON CITY CARGO MOVEMENT [Image 5 of 5], by Christina Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.