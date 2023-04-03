Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USNS CARSON CITY CARGO MOVEMENT

    USNS CARSON CITY CARGO MOVEMENT

    Photo By Christina Johnson | 230404-N-N1112-0002 USNS Carson City (T-EPF 7), Military Sealift Command (MSC)...... read more read more

    ITALY

    04.04.2023

    Story by Christina Johnson 

    Military Sealift Command, Europe and Africa

    USNS Carson City (T-EPF 7), Military Sealift Command (MSC) expeditionary fast transport vessel, performed a cargo movement operation while in port Souda Bay, Greece, April 4. The cargo was loaded for delivery to USS Hershel "Woody" Williams (ESB 4).

    The ship's hybrid crew consists of military personnel and MSC civil service mariners (CIVMARS) and is currently deployed to the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations.

    Military Sealift Command operates approximately 125 naval auxiliary civilian-crewed ships, replenishes U.S. Navy ships, strategically prepositions combat cargo at sea and moves military cargo and supplies used by deployed U.S. forces and coalition partners around the world.

    U.S. Sixth Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts the full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with allied and interagency partners, in order to advance U.S. national security interests and security and stability in Europe and Africa.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.04.2023
    Date Posted: 04.06.2023 06:50
    Story ID: 442121
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USNS CARSON CITY CARGO MOVEMENT, by Christina Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    USNS CARSON CITY CARGO MOVEMENT
    USNS CARSON CITY CARGO MOVEMENT
    USNS CARSON CITY CARGO MOVEMENT
    USNS CARSON CITY CARGO MOVEMENT
    USNS CARSON CITY CARGO MOVEMENT

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #MSC #MSCDelivers

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT