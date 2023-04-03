USNS CARSON CITY CARGO MOVEMENT

Photo By Christina Johnson | 230404-N-N1112-0002 USNS Carson City (T-EPF 7), Military Sealift Command (MSC)...... read more read more Photo By Christina Johnson | 230404-N-N1112-0002 USNS Carson City (T-EPF 7), Military Sealift Command (MSC) expeditionary fast transport vessel, performed a cargo movement operation while in port Souda Bay, Greece, April 4. The ship's hybrid crew consists of military personnel and MSC civil service mariners (CIVMARS). From the left, AB (Able Seaman) Forrest Stairs and Cmdr. Glenn Kron, Carson City’s officer in charge. (U.S. Navy photo released/courtesy of HMC Rockey Booc) see less | View Image Page

USNS Carson City (T-EPF 7), Military Sealift Command (MSC) expeditionary fast transport vessel, performed a cargo movement operation while in port Souda Bay, Greece, April 4. The cargo was loaded for delivery to USS Hershel "Woody" Williams (ESB 4).



The ship's hybrid crew consists of military personnel and MSC civil service mariners (CIVMARS) and is currently deployed to the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations.



Military Sealift Command operates approximately 125 naval auxiliary civilian-crewed ships, replenishes U.S. Navy ships, strategically prepositions combat cargo at sea and moves military cargo and supplies used by deployed U.S. forces and coalition partners around the world.



U.S. Sixth Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts the full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with allied and interagency partners, in order to advance U.S. national security interests and security and stability in Europe and Africa.