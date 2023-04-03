230404-N-N1112-0003 USNS Carson City (T-EPF 7), Military Sealift Command (MSC) expeditionary fast transport vessel, performed a cargo movement operation while in port Souda Bay, Greece, April 4. The ship's hybrid crew consists of military personnel and MSC civil service mariners (CIVMARS). From the left, CM (Chief Mate/1st Officer) Anil Evans, Logistics Specialist Second Class Petty Officer Messenger, and observing the operation, Lt. Zier. (U.S. Navy photo released/courtesy of HMC Rockey Booc)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.04.2023 Date Posted: 04.06.2023 06:50 Photo ID: 7725186 VIRIN: 230404-N-N1112-0003 Resolution: 1864x1420 Size: 639.02 KB Location: IT Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USNS CARSON CITY CARGO MOVEMENT [Image 5 of 5], by Christina Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.