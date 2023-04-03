374th Airlift Wing supports JPMRC 23-02 Alaska

Loadmasters assigned to the 374th Airlift Wing, Yokota Air Base, Japan wait in a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft to assist Paratroopers from the U.S. Army 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 11th Airborne, to conduct nighttime static-line jumps into Ladd Army Airfield at Fort Wainwright during exercise Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Capability, March 26, 2023. The JPMRC exercise allows the military to demonstrate interoperability between the U.S. Air Force and Army while fulfilling annual requirements. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Manuel G. Zamora)

