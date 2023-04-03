374th Airlift Wing supports JPMRC 23-02 Alaska

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. D’Angelo Seabron, 36th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, watches to ensure proper release of a heavy equipment airdrops off a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft during the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Capability Exercise, at night above Alaska, March 25, 2023. Heavy equipment drops are one of the many required certifications for loadmasters to complete while familiarizing themselves with the arctic environment. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Manuel G. Zamora)

Date Taken: 03.25.2023
Date Posted: 04.06.2023
Photo by SrA Manuel Zamora