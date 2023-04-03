374th Airlift Wing supports JPMRC 23-02 Alaska

374th Airlift Wing loadmasters assigned to Yokota Air Base, Japan, load heavy equipment onto a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, in support of the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Capability exercise, March 25, 2023. JPMRC focuses on training and tactical development for deployment operations in an arctic environment consisting of heavy equipment loading, airdrops, and transportation of U.S. Army personnel. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Manuel G. Zamora)

