374th Airlift Wing supports JPMRC 23-02 Alaska

Two C-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to the 374th Airlift Wing, Yokota Air Base, Japan sit idle after arriving at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, in support of the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Capability exercise March 22, 2023. JPMRC focuses on training and tactical development for deployment operations in an arctic environment consisting of heavy equipment loading, airdrops, and transportation of U.S. Army personnel. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Manuel G. Zamora)

