Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    374th Airlift Wing supports JPMRC 23-02 Alaska [Image 1 of 7]

    374th Airlift Wing supports JPMRC 23-02 Alaska

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Manuel Zamora 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Two C-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to the 374th Airlift Wing, Yokota Air Base, Japan sit idle after arriving at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, in support of the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Capability exercise March 22, 2023. JPMRC focuses on training and tactical development for deployment operations in an arctic environment consisting of heavy equipment loading, airdrops, and transportation of U.S. Army personnel. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Manuel G. Zamora)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.22.2023
    Date Posted: 04.06.2023 01:55
    Photo ID: 7724955
    VIRIN: 230322-F-ZV099-4429
    Resolution: 6048x2317
    Size: 4.33 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 374th Airlift Wing supports JPMRC 23-02 Alaska [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Manuel Zamora, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    374th Airlift Wing supports JPMRC 23-02 Alaska
    374th Airlift Wing supports JPMRC 23-02 Alaska
    374th Airlift Wing supports JPMRC 23-02 Alaska
    374th Airlift Wing supports JPMRC 23-02 Alaska
    374th Airlift Wing supports JPMRC 23-02 Alaska
    374th Airlift Wing supports JPMRC 23-02 Alaska
    374th Airlift Wing supports JPMRC 23-02 Alaska

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    374th Airlift Wing supports JPMRC 23-02 Alaska

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson

    Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Capability; 374th Airlift Wing

    Alaska;High Mobility Rocket Systems; JPMRC 23-02

    TAGS

    Alaska
    11th Airborne Division
    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson
    374th Airlift Wing
    Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Capability
    JPMRC 23-02
    High Mobility Rocket Systems

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT