DCOM visits Airmen of the 86th AW

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen John D. Lamontagne, U.S. Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa deputy commander, is briefed on the 86th Airlift Wing mission from Brig. Gen. Otis C. Jones, 86 AW commander, and other senior leaders at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 22, 2023. Lamontagne took a tour of Ramstein AB and met the Airman who supports the mission on a daily basis. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tabatha Chapman)

