DCOM visits Airmen of the 86th AW

Lt. Gen. John D. Lamontagne, U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa deputy commander, greets Airmen before a tour of a C-130J Hercules at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 22, 2023. Lamontagne toured the aircraft to understand the mission and challenges that Airmen face.(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kaitlyn Oiler)

Date Taken: 03.22.2023 Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE