DCOM visits Airmen of the 86th AW

Lt. Gen. John D. Lamontagne, U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa deputy commander, coins Senior Airman Alexia Kerns, 86th VRS/LGRVM, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 22, 2023. Lamontagne recognized several Airmen during his tour of the 86th Airlift Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kaitlyn Oiler)

