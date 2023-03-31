DCOM visits Airmen of the 86th AW

Lt. Gen. John D. Lamontagne, U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa deputy commander, coins Senior Airman Alexia Kerns, 86th VRS/LGRVM, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 22, 2023. Lamontagne recognized several Airmen during his tour of the 86th Airlift Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kaitlyn Oiler)
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2023 04:37
|Photo ID:
|7718324
|VIRIN:
|230322-F-RT830-0256
|Resolution:
|4608x3189
|Size:
|1.38 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
