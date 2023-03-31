Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DCOM visits Airmen of the 86th AW [Image 1 of 5]

    DCOM visits Airmen of the 86th AW

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    03.22.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kaitlyn Oiler 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Lt. Gen. John D. Lamontagne, U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa deputy commander, meets Brig. Gen. Otis C. Jones, 86th Airlift Wing commander, team at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 22, 2023. Lamontagne toured the 86th Airlift Wing to meet Airmen and learn about their contribution to the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kaitlyn Oiler)

    Date Taken: 03.22.2023
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
