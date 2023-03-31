U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Otis C. Jones, 86th Airlift Wing Commander, observes as Lt. Gen John D. Lamontagne, U.S. Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa deputy commander, greets Airman at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 22, 2023. Lamontagne recognized several Airmen of Ramstein AB and their contributions to the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo Airman 1st Class Tabatha Chapman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.22.2023 Date Posted: 04.03.2023 04:37 Photo ID: 7718325 VIRIN: 230322-F-ER993-1040 Resolution: 4912x6881 Size: 14.87 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DCOM visits Airmen of the 86th AW [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Tabatha Chapman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.