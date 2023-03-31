DCOM visits Airmen of the 86th AW

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Otis C. Jones, 86th Airlift Wing Commander, observes as Lt. Gen John D. Lamontagne, U.S. Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa deputy commander, greets Airman at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 22, 2023. Lamontagne recognized several Airmen of Ramstein AB and their contributions to the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo Airman 1st Class Tabatha Chapman)
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2023 04:37
|Photo ID:
|7718325
|VIRIN:
|230322-F-ER993-1040
|Resolution:
|4912x6881
|Size:
|14.87 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
