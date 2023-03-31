230402-N-SK738-1021 IONIAN SEA (April 2, 2023) Personnel Specialist Seaman Fatima Caballero, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), organizes files, April 2, 2023. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Pierce Luck)

