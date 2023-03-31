230402-N-IX644-1121 IONIAN SEA (April 2, 2023) Chief Electrician’s Mate (Nuclear) Brent Humphrey, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), has his anchors and chief’s cover removed during his commissioning ceremony, April 2, 2023. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sasha Ambrose)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.02.2023 Date Posted: 04.03.2023 03:46 Photo ID: 7718310 VIRIN: 230402-N-IX644-1121 Resolution: 6272x4480 Size: 659.82 KB Location: IONIAN SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [Image 13 of 13], by SN Sasha Ambrose, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.