230402-N-IX644-1070 IONIAN SEA (April 2, 2023) Capt. Dave Pollard, left, commanding officer of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), Chief Electrician’s Mate (Nuclear) Brent Humphrey, center, and Cmdr. Marcus Machart, listen to the invocation during a commissioning ceremony, April 2, 2023. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sasha Ambrose)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.02.2023 Date Posted: 04.03.2023 03:46 Photo ID: 7718311 VIRIN: 230402-N-IX644-1070 Resolution: 6272x4480 Size: 829.3 KB Location: IONIAN SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [Image 13 of 13], by SN Sasha Ambrose, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.