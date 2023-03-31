230402-N-IX644-1140 IONIAN SEA (April 2, 2023) Chief Electrician’s Mate (Nuclear) Brent Humphrey, right, hugs Senior Chief Electronics Technician Saverio Daprile, both assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), during a commissioning ceremony, April 2, 2023. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sasha Ambrose)

