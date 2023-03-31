USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Daily Operations

230402-N-OX847-1049 IONIAN SEA (April 2, 2023) Cmdr. Shaun Kennedy, ship chaplain, right, and Religious Program Specialist 3rd Class Alex Ayala, center, both assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), greet and give palm crosses to sailors leaving the Protestant Palm Sunday service, April 2, 2023. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Christopher Spaulding)

Date Taken: 04.02.2023