Enhancing Fire and Emergency Services through RAFL/RAFM Mutual Aid Partnership Training

U.S. Airmen from the 48th Civil Engineer Squadron and 100th CES put out a fire during joint training at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, March 28, 2023. This is the first joint training event between RAF Lakenheath and RAF Mildenhall in the last 4 years, which focused on F-35 familiarization and creating an environment to share tactics, techniques, and procedures for fire suppression of the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Austin Salazar)

