U.S. Airmen from the 48th Civil Engineer Squadron and 100th CES put out a fire during joint training at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, March 28, 2023. This is the first joint training event between RAF Lakenheath and RAF Mildenhall in the last 4 years, which focused on F-35 familiarization and creating an environment to share tactics, techniques, and procedures for fire suppression of the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Austin Salazar)
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2023 03:52
|Photo ID:
|7713527
|VIRIN:
|230328-F-UJ371-1585
|Resolution:
|4240x2832
|Size:
|684.51 KB
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Enhancing Fire and Emergency Services through RAFL/RAFM Mutual Aid Partnership Training [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Austin Salazar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT