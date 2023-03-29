Enhancing Fire and Emergency Services through RAFL/RAFM Mutual Aid Partnership Training

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Simon Grimes, Civil Engineer Squadron non-commissioned officer in charge of training, brief Airmen about the F-35A Lightning II at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, March 28, 2023. Thirty firefighters across both wings participated in this training event, re-enforcing the mutual aid partnership between the RAF Lakenheath and RAF Mildenhall. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Austin Salazar)

