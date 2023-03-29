Enhancing Fire and Emergency Services through RAFL/RAFM Mutual Aid Partnership Training

U.S. Force Airman 1st Class Wyatt Weeks, 100th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, receives a brief before the burn pit training at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, March 28, 2023. Thirty firefighters across both wings participated in this training event, re-enforcing the mutual aid partnership between the RAF Lakenheath and RAF Mildenhall. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Austin Salazar)

