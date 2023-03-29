Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Enhancing Fire and Emergency Services through RAFL/RAFM Mutual Aid Partnership Training [Image 9 of 10]

    Enhancing Fire and Emergency Services through RAFL/RAFM Mutual Aid Partnership Training

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    03.28.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Austin Salazar 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen from the 48th Civil Engineer Squadron and 100th CES put out a fire during joint training at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, March 28, 2023. This is the first joint training event between RAF Lakenheath and RAF Mildenhall in the last 4 years, which focused on F-35 familiarization and creating an environment to share tactics, techniques, and procedures for fire suppression of the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Austin Salazar)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.28.2023
    Date Posted: 03.31.2023 03:52
    Photo ID: 7713526
    VIRIN: 230328-F-UJ371-1537
    Resolution: 4230x2379
    Size: 582.34 KB
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Enhancing Fire and Emergency Services through RAFL/RAFM Mutual Aid Partnership Training [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Austin Salazar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Enhancing Fire and Emergency Services through RAFL/RAFM Mutual Aid Partnership Training
    Enhancing Fire and Emergency Services through RAFL/RAFM Mutual Aid Partnership Training
    Enhancing Fire and Emergency Services through RAFL/RAFM Mutual Aid Partnership Training
    Enhancing Fire and Emergency Services through RAFL/RAFM Mutual Aid Partnership Training
    Enhancing Fire and Emergency Services through RAFL/RAFM Mutual Aid Partnership Training
    Enhancing Fire and Emergency Services through RAFL/RAFM Mutual Aid Partnership Training
    Enhancing Fire and Emergency Services through RAFL/RAFM Mutual Aid Partnership Training
    Enhancing Fire and Emergency Services through RAFL/RAFM Mutual Aid Partnership Training
    Enhancing Fire and Emergency Services through RAFL/RAFM Mutual Aid Partnership Training
    Enhancing Fire and Emergency Services through RAFL/RAFM Mutual Aid Partnership Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    firefighter
    CES
    F-35
    100th
    Liberty Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT