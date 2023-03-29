Enhancing Fire and Emergency Services through RAFL/RAFM Mutual Aid Partnership Training

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Simon Grimes, Civil Engineer Squadron non-commissioned officer in charge of training, brief airmen about the F-35A Lightning II at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, March 28, 2023. Thirty firefighters across both wings participated in this training event, re-enforcing the mutual aid partnership between the RAF Lakenheath and RAF Mildenhall. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Austin Salazar)
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2023 03:52
|Photo ID:
|7713522
|VIRIN:
|230328-F-UJ371-1224
|Resolution:
|4240x2385
|Size:
|789.62 KB
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
