U.S. Air Force Chaplain Michael Carey, 35th Fighter Wing (FW) chaplain, gives a tour of the base chapel to Col. Michael Richard and Chief Master Sgt. Cheronica Blandburg, 35th FW commander and command chief, during a Wild Weasel Walk-through at Misawa Air Base, Japan, March 2, 2023. The 35th FW chapel provides religious affairs services to service members and base personnel across the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2023 22:57
|Photo ID:
|7713159
|VIRIN:
|230302-F-VB704-1023
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|2.86 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Wild Weasel Walk-through: Base Chapel [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT