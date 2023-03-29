Wild Weasel Walk-through: Base Chapel

U.S. Air Force Chaplain Michael Carey, 35th Fighter Wing (FW) chaplain, explains the changes within the base chapel to Col. Michael Richard and Command Chief Master Sgt. Cheronica Blandburg, 35th FW commander and command chief, during a Wild Weasel Walk-through at Misawa Air Base, Japan, March 2, 2023. The 35th FW chapel provides religious affairs services to service members and base personnel across the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)

