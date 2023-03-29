Wild Weasel Walk-through: Base Chapel

U.S. Air Force Chaplain Michael Carey, 35th Fighter Wing (FW) chaplain, presents gifts to Col. Michael Richard and Command Chief Master Sgt. Cheronica Blandburg, 35th FW commander and command chief, during a Wild Weasel Walk-through at Misawa Air Base, Japan, March 2, 2023. Chaplains provide spiritual guidance and counseling, religious and non-religious, for all military members and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)

