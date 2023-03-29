Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wild Weasel Walk-through: Base Chapel [Image 2 of 5]

    Wild Weasel Walk-through: Base Chapel

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    03.02.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Brieana Bolfing 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Richard, 35th Fighter Wing (FW) commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Cheronica Blandburg, 35th FW command chief, conduct a tour of the 35th FW chapel during a Wild Weasel Walk-through at Misawa Air Base, Japan, March 2, 2023. The 35th FW chapel provides religious affairs services to service members and base personnel across the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2023
    Date Posted: 03.30.2023 22:57
    Photo ID: 7713156
    VIRIN: 230302-F-VB704-1011
    Resolution: 7813x5209
    Size: 7.12 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wild Weasel Walk-through: Base Chapel [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Chapel
    Chaplain Corps
    35th FW
    Wild Weasel Walk Through

