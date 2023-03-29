U.S. Air Force Col. Michael P. Richard, 35th Fighter Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Cheronica Blandburg, 35th FW command chief, pose for a photo with Master Sgt. Ronald Mosley, 35th Maintenance Squadron, and his family during an E-8 release party at Misawa Air Base, Japan, March 23, 2023. Air Force officials selected 1,629 master sergeants for promotion to senior master sergeant, out of 16,031 eligible, for a selection rate of 10.16 percent in the 23E8 promotion cycle. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class William Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2023 23:01
|Photo ID:
|7710593
|VIRIN:
|230322-F-MK545-1062
|Resolution:
|7008x4672
|Size:
|14.33 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SMSgt Select [Image 11 of 11], by A1C William Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT